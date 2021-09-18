ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nishtar has never been criticised

"Who is one Cabinet member who is not criticised by anyone?" "Has to be a quiet one, you know someone who stays...
Anjum Ibrahim 18 Sep 2021

"Who is one Cabinet member who is not criticised by anyone?"

"Has to be a quiet one, you know someone who stays away from the media and is an unknown in spite of being a cabinet member."

"How is that possible, a cabinet member is from a select group, a very select group, taking key decisions that affect our lives..."

"Hey that's only when the number is manageable in an individual's memory. I bet you anything even The Khan would be hard pressed to name them all at one-go, without consulting the paperwork..."

"And as you and I know The Khan doesn't like to read lengthy documents, I hear Azam Khan reads the executive summary of the document and tells the Prime Minister the salient points..."

"Now I understand Jehangir Khan's accusations against Azam Khan!"

"If you are being facetious don't be, I mean you do remember The Khan referring to the Zardaris and the Sharifs making windfall, read not legitimate, profits from their sugar mills, and then only later zeroing in on Jehangir Khan but not mentioning other cabinet members involved..."

"Yeah, yeah, anyway one who has never been criticized in spite of the fact that she has served in previous governments is Dr Sania Nishtar..."

"So?"

"So The Khan before donning the mantle of the prime minister was pledging a commitment to education so my recommendation is to get Malala Yousafzai in - she can generate foreign funding for girls education..."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sania Nishtar Cabinet Malala Yousafzai Jehangir Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nishtar has never been criticised

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories