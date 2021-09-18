PARTLY FACETIOUS: Nishtar has never been criticised

"Who is one Cabinet member who is not criticised by anyone?"

"Has to be a quiet one, you know someone who stays away from the media and is an unknown in spite of being a cabinet member."

"How is that possible, a cabinet member is from a select group, a very select group, taking key decisions that affect our lives..."

"Hey that's only when the number is manageable in an individual's memory. I bet you anything even The Khan would be hard pressed to name them all at one-go, without consulting the paperwork..."

"And as you and I know The Khan doesn't like to read lengthy documents, I hear Azam Khan reads the executive summary of the document and tells the Prime Minister the salient points..."

"Now I understand Jehangir Khan's accusations against Azam Khan!"

"If you are being facetious don't be, I mean you do remember The Khan referring to the Zardaris and the Sharifs making windfall, read not legitimate, profits from their sugar mills, and then only later zeroing in on Jehangir Khan but not mentioning other cabinet members involved..."

"Yeah, yeah, anyway one who has never been criticized in spite of the fact that she has served in previous governments is Dr Sania Nishtar..."

"So?"

"So The Khan before donning the mantle of the prime minister was pledging a commitment to education so my recommendation is to get Malala Yousafzai in - she can generate foreign funding for girls education..."

