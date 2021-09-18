Further ST on supplies to un-registered persons: Steel, edible oil sectors excluded from purview

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has excluded steel and edible oil sectors from the purview of further sales tax on supplies to the un-registered persons.

The FBR has issued an SRO 1223(I)/2021 to amend SRO 648(I)/2013, here on Friday.

According to the notification, the further sales tax would not be applicable on the supplies by steel sector and supplies by edible oil sector. The FBR has also enhanced extra sales tax rates on industrial and commercial gas and electricity connections to persons, who are unregistered.

The FBR has made amendments in SRO 509(I)/2013, dated 12.06.2013.

Through SRO 1222(I)/2021, the federal government has levied sales tax, on the total billed amount excluding the amount of federal taxes, in addition to the tax payable, on supplies of electric power and natural gas to persons having industrial or commercial connections, but who have either not obtained sales tax registration number or are not on the Active Taxpayers List, at extra rate.

