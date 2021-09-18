ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Further ST on supplies to un-registered persons: Steel, edible oil sectors excluded from purview

Sohail Sarfraz 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has excluded steel and edible oil sectors from the purview of further sales tax on supplies to the un-registered persons.

The FBR has issued an SRO 1223(I)/2021 to amend SRO 648(I)/2013, here on Friday.

According to the notification, the further sales tax would not be applicable on the supplies by steel sector and supplies by edible oil sector. The FBR has also enhanced extra sales tax rates on industrial and commercial gas and electricity connections to persons, who are unregistered.

The FBR has made amendments in SRO 509(I)/2013, dated 12.06.2013.

Through SRO 1222(I)/2021, the federal government has levied sales tax, on the total billed amount excluding the amount of federal taxes, in addition to the tax payable, on supplies of electric power and natural gas to persons having industrial or commercial connections, but who have either not obtained sales tax registration number or are not on the Active Taxpayers List, at extra rate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

natural gas Federal Government FBR steel sector oil sectors

Comments

Comments are closed.

Further ST on supplies to un-registered persons: Steel, edible oil sectors excluded from purview

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories