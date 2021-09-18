KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (September 17, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 167.99 167.91 167.69 167.37 167.09 166.30 165.92 EUR 197.77 197.72 197.60 197.32 197.19 196.39 196.04 GBP 231.75 231.64 231.36 230.91 230.60 229.50 228.96 ===========================================================================

