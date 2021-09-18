State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (September 17, 2021).

===========================
US Dollar          168.1420
Pound Sterling     232.3050
Euro               197.9536
Japanese Yen         1.5369
===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

