ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Gold resumes retreat on dollar strength with all eyes on Fed

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

Gold's slight rebound on Friday from a sharp selloff in the previous session lost steam as the dollar gained, putting it on course for a second weekly dip with investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering strategy.

Spot gold was down 0.1pc at $1,751.29 per ounce by 1:31 pm EDT (1731 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 0.3pc lower at $1,751.4.

A surprise gain in August U.S. retail sales earlier in the week rekindled early Fed tapering fears, boosting the dollar and driving a nearly 3pc drop in gold on Thursday.

The market already believes the Fed will cut back on bond purchases, and that would drive U.S. Treasury yields higher, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"This does not bode well for gold, it's most likely going to come back down," Pavilonis said.

He added the dollar, rather than gold, was benefiting from safe-haven demand from developments in China surrounding property developer Evergrande.

Spot gold may keep rising towards $1,856

The dollar climbed to a three-week peak, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark Treasury yields also gained.

"Gold has been a frustrating, mean-reverting product most of the time," a NY-based trader said, adding that it was likely to be hemmed in the $1,750-80 range going into the Fed meeting.

The Fed's policy-setting committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong hawkish shift could prompt another knee-jerk, downward reaction in gold even if it has been priced in already, said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

Unwinding of economic support measures not only dim gold's status as a safe haven, but any subsequent increase in interest rates would translate to the higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like bullion.

Silver slipped 2.4pc at $22.37 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since end-November 2020, putting it on track for its worst week since mid-June.

Platinum rose 0.5pc to $937.67, while palladium fell 1.4pc to $2,004.46.

