ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Nickel nears seven-year high as market frets about supply

  • Nickel on the LME traded up 3% at $19,975 a tonne in official rings, representing a 9% gain since the middle of August
Reuters Updated 17 Sep 2021

LONDON: Nickel prices climbed towards seven-year highs on Friday as supply fears resurfaced after an Indonesian government official said the country was looking at taxes on exports of the stainless steel ingredient.

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded up 3% at $19,975 a tonne in official rings, representing a 9% gain since the middle of August. Prices of the metal used in electric vehicle batteries touched $20,705 a tonne last week, its highest since May 2014.

"Inventories are low, demand is stronger than expected and supplies haven't kept up. The idea of Indonesia imposing export taxes just adds to the mix," one nickel trader said.

Copper drifts lower as focus turns to US Fed meeting

Indonesia: Investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia said Indonesia is exploring the possibility of levying an export tax on nickel products with less than 70% nickel content to drive expansion of the country's domestic processing industry.

Inventories: Stocks of nickel in LME-registered warehouses have dropped 35% since April to 171,714 tonnes.

Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 35% and one company holding large amounts of warrants are also fuelling concern about a tight LME market.

This pushed the premium for cash metal over the three-month contract to $32 a tonne, up from $15 at Thursday's close.

Nickel hits highest since 2014 as stockpiles dwindle

Aluminium: Prices of the metal used in the transport and packagaing industries are trading near 13-year highs on expectations that accelerating production cuts in China to control emissions will create large shortages this year.

"China needs to balance the environment against the economy. If push comes to shove, I would say China will always lean towards the economy," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

High prices have also been bolstered by concerns about disruptions in Guinea, which has large reserves of bauxite used to make aluminium feedstock alumina.

Three-month alumnium was up 1.6% at $2,926.5.

Other Metals: Copper gained 0.9% to $9,455 a tonne, zinc advanced 1.3% to $3,121, lead slipped 0.2% to $2,205 and tin was up 0.6% at $34,240.

Aluminium prices Nickel prices nickel sector nickel trades Benchmark nickel

