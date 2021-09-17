ANL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.47%)
ASC 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
ASL 22.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.28%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.39%)
BYCO 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
FNEL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
GGGL 22.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
GGL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.81%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.6%)
NETSOL 154.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2%)
PACE 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
POWER 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
PRL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.76%)
PTC 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
TELE 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
TRG 176.16 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.14%)
UNITY 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.76%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.2%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -18.3 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,655 Decreased By ▼ -117.83 (-0.48%)
KSE100 46,863 Decreased By ▼ -57.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 18,605 Decreased By ▼ -53.16 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former players back Rohit to replace Kohli as India's T20 captain

Reuters 17 Sep 2021

NEW DELHI: Opener Rohit Sharma has demonstrated his leadership qualities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is an obvious choice to succeed Virat Kohli as India's Twenty20 captain, according to several former players.

Kohli, who has led India across formats, has decided to relinquish Twenty20 captaincy after the 20-overs World Cup scheduled in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from Oct. 17.

Kohli has a 27-14 win-loss ratio as India's Twenty20 captain, while his Royal Challengers Bangalore team continue to chase their maiden IPL title.

While the Indian cricket board is not in any hurry to name a successor now, Rohit, IPL's most successful captain, is likely to be elevated as India's Twenty20 skipper.

For former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, it is a no-brainer.

"Rohit deserves to be India's next T20 captain because he has done well whenever he's been given an opportunity to lead India," Vengsarkar told Times of India newspaper on Friday.

"In 2018, India won the Asia Cup under his captaincy. Beside that, he's been an exceptional captain for the Mumbai Indians, having led them to five IPL titles."

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Former player Sandeep Patil also backed IPL's most successful captain for the job.

"Rohit has proved his mettle," Patil, part of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, told the same newspaper.

Kohli cited his "immense" workload as the reason behind his decision but Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly said the decision was made "keeping in mind the future roadmap."

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar said while Rohit was the best man to lead in 20-overs cricket, India should groom KL Rahul, who leads Kings XI Punjab in IPL, as a future white-ball captain.

"It's important to think ahead," Gavaskar told Sports Tak programme.

"He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain," added the former batting great.

Virat Kohli IPL Twenty20 Rohit Sharma

Comments

1000 characters

Former players back Rohit to replace Kohli as India's T20 captain

Rare opportunity to finally end 40 years of war in Afghanistan: PM at SCO summit

We have to restore Chinese investor confidence: SAPM

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases decline to 65,725, lowest since July

World Bank discontinues its business climate report

Ordinance promulgated: Non-filers of tax returns to face strict actions

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

NA pays tributes to valiant struggle of Syed Ali Geelani

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

Read more stories