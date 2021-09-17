ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Agriculture Research Board approves 21 projects worth Rs720m

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB) on Thursday approved 21 research projects worth Rs720 million while approval of one project was deferred for comments by the executive committee of the Board.

The approval was accorded at the 45th meeting of the Board with the Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi in the chair.

Prominent research projects which were submitted by the executive committee and approved included development of resilient cotton seed, development of better yield pulses seed, maize, hybrid tomato, hybrid rice, sowing of cucumber in tunnel, sowing of kiwi etc.

Speaking on this occasion, Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi stressed the need for international collaboration as was done during the 1960s by Pakistan. He also stressed the need for keeping in view the experience of any scientists while recommended its project. He stressed the need for setting up such cold storages which could help increasing the shelf life of the vegetables and fruits. Gardezi said that such maize varieties should be prepared which could help in production of silage.

