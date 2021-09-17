ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
Smuggled goods: Karachi retail stores to face crackdown

Muhammad Ali 17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), Preventive (Enforcement) Karachi, has decided to initiate crackdown on the retail stores selling smuggled goods in the metropolis.

The decision was made at the second meeting of the Divisional Level Task Force (DLTF) held at MCC Preventive (Enforcement) last week. The MCC Preventive (Enforcement) during the meeting gave a presentation on anti-smuggling strategy and operations carried out against illegal POL outlets, as well as, merchandize goods during the last six months.

Feroze Alam Junejo, collector MCC Preventive (Enforcement), highlighted that the objective of DLTF was is to establish working relationship between all the law enforcement agencies to enhance the operational capacity of Pakistan Customs for effective crackdown on smuggling.

He also emphasized on the enhanced collaboration between all law enforcement agencies and urged to nominate focal persons and effective communication through digital media.

Meanwhile, the representative of Intelligence Bureau sensing the gravity of urgency in tracking down the smuggler has agreed to provide the technical assistance such as location services Call Data Record (CDR).

During meeting, the representative from Sindh Police proposed for establishment of joint check posts of customs, police and rangers to keep a close eye to illicit trade activities. The representative of fisheries department has informed the participants that legislation regarding illegal jetties were in final stage at the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Similarly, the representative of Plant Protection Department informed that New Zealand and Iran origin apples were available in the local market without legal import.

Later, the collector MCC, Preventive (Enforcement) of Customs Enforcement assured the Sindh police to analyze its proposal of establishing of joint check posts of customs, police and rangers for its implementation.

Furthermore, he said that the government had placed an embargo on the import of apples; hence, there could be a possibility of manoeuvring of origin to get these consignments cleared from the respective Collectorate. Later, it has been decided has decided to initiate crackdown against the retail stores selling smuggled goods in the metropolis.

