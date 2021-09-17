Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,224 and 980 new cases emerged when 20,313 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,224 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 20,313 samples were tested which detected 980 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,818,191 tests have been conducted against which 448,030 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.8 percent or 411,317 patients have recovered, including 10,794 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,489 patients were under treatment, of them 28,820 were in home isolation, 33 at isolation centres and 636 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 567 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 980 new cases, 389 have been detected from Karachi, including 119 from East, 97 South, 63 Central, 47 Malir, 35 Korangi and 28 West. Hyderabad has 107, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Sanghar 35, Khairpur 33, Badin 32, Jamshoro 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 30, Tando Allahyar 29, Matiari and Nausheroferoze 27 each, Mirpurkhas 26, Kashmore and Tharparkar 23 each, Kamber and Umerkot 18 each, Shikarpur 14, Ghotki and Sukkur 13 each, Jacobabad 11, Larkana 10, Dadu 5 and Thatta 1.

