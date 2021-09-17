ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,224 and 980 new cases emerged when 20,313 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 14 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,224 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Mr. Shah said that 20,313 samples were tested which detected 980 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,818,191 tests have been conducted against which 448,030 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.8 percent or 411,317 patients have recovered, including 10,794 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,489 patients were under treatment, of them 28,820 were in home isolation, 33 at isolation centres and 636 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 567 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 980 new cases, 389 have been detected from Karachi, including 119 from East, 97 South, 63 Central, 47 Malir, 35 Korangi and 28 West. Hyderabad has 107, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Sanghar 35, Khairpur 33, Badin 32, Jamshoro 31, Tando Muhammad Khan 30, Tando Allahyar 29, Matiari and Nausheroferoze 27 each, Mirpurkhas 26, Kashmore and Tharparkar 23 each, Kamber and Umerkot 18 each, Shikarpur 14, Ghotki and Sukkur 13 each, Jacobabad 11, Larkana 10, Dadu 5 and Thatta 1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Syed Murad Ali Shah coronavirus case coronavirus Test

Comments

Comments are closed.

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Sindh

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

China fumes over Australia’s nuclear sub deal with US, Britain

Read more stories