ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MoU signed to strengthen Sino-Pak tourism ties

Recorder Report 17 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Fareena Mazhar said that the signing of an MoU on Establishing Cooperation Mechanisms among SCO Tourism Cities between the Qingdao Tourism Association and the provinces of Punjab and Sindh will prove to be a stepping stone in rejuvenating two-way tourism relations between Pakistan and China.

She stated that the BOI strongly believed that now is the time to join hands and facilitate two-way tourism related business initiatives between China and Pakistan, as the aspiration to promote the tourism sector comes from the highest office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again reiterated the need for the development of tourism sector in Pakistan.

Project Director BOI, Islamabad on Industrial Cooperation under CPEC Asim Ayub said that Pakistan has immense investment potential in the tourism sector and the BOI is undertaking rigorous efforts to facilitate bilateral investment cooperation between Pakistan and China.

He expressed these views, while addressing an online China-Pakistan two-way Tourism Promotion Conference facilitated and organised by the BOI from Pakistan’s side on Thursday.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, MD, PTDC, Wang Rongguo, Researcher of Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Hao Guoxin, Deputy Director of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Demonstration Area (SCO-DA), Muhammad Ali Khoso, Managing Director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Fang Peng, General Manager of SCO-DA, Wang Zihai, Honorary Investment Counselor of BOI and Director of Pakistan China Center, besides others representatives from the Tourism Departments of Shandong, Weihai, Rushan, Qingdao, Punjab and Sindh, were present on the occasion.

The BOI appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Honorary Investment Counselor (HIC) of Pakistan in China, Wang Zi Hai for providing his learned opinion and cooperation to BOI in organizing the conference while taking on board the representatives from the federal and provincial Tourism Development Corporations from the Pakistan side.

Qingdao, the major metropolis of the Shandong province, and known as the “the Switzerland of the East” is cooperating with the provinces of Punjab and Sindh will go a long way in paving way for a sustainable bilateral tourism development journey.

Qingdao has already established sister city relations with Karachi, which is the largest and the most economically vibrant coastal city of Pakistan.

Both cities are bestowed with enormous potential for cultural and touristic cooperation.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) delivered a brief presentation on the tourism sector of Pakistan.

He informed that Pakistan is one of the few countries in the world, which is blessed with diverse inventory of tourism attractions and unique endowments of national landscape features.

Xia Peng, Director of Business, Tourism, Culture department of Management Committee of the SCO Demonstration Area, stated that the aim of signing the MoU is to market and promote Pakistan and China’s high-quality cultural and tourism resources, and facilitate the mutual understanding between the people of the two countries.

Muhammad Ali Khoso, Managing Director of Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, Pakistan, introduced the audience to the immense potential for Tourism in the province of Sindh.

Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Pakistan, expressed his views on the significance of the bilateral tourism promotion initiative and informed the participants regarding Punjab’s tourism resources.

He informed that it was for the first time that the province of Punjab has collaborated with the Chinese provinces in the tourism sector in an inclusive manner.

Wang Zi Hai, Honorary Investment Counselor (HIC) of BOI in China, thanked the BOI team for facilitating such an impactful online conference, and for ensuring the participation from relevant federal and provincial tourism departments in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony of the Initiative on Establishing Cooperation Mechanisms among SCO Tourism Cities took place online during the conference.

Representatives from Sindh Tourism Development Corporation, Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, and Qingdao Tourism Association signed the document, which was accepted with an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm and the conviction among the participants to undertake impactful tourism projects under the umbrella of the MoU.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BOI Fareena Mazhar Sino Pak tourism ties SCO Tourism Cities

Comments

Comments are closed.

MoU signed to strengthen Sino-Pak tourism ties

Trade, transportation: PM, Kazakh President for increased cooperation

IMF for action to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

US statement about reassessing relations ‘surprises’ Pakistan

WHT collection: Decline from cash withdrawals from banks witnessed

Officials’ trading: Powell orders sweeping ethics review

No-confidence motion against CM: Sanjrani arrives in Quetta

GST on toll manufacturing: MoF, FBR and PRAs reach consensus

UN envoy meets Haqqani

Bilawal criticises govt for sharp rise in prices of POL products

China fumes over Australia’s nuclear sub deal with US, Britain

Read more stories