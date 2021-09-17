KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 16, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 508,943,949 232,369,131 19,880,898,052 9,134,893,263 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,298,825,398 (1,912,839,655) (614,014,257) Local Individuals 16,402,775,871 (16,556,930,831) (154,154,960) Local Corporates 7,645,234,538 (6,877,065,321) 768,169,217 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021