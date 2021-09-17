Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
17 Sep 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 16, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
508,943,949 232,369,131 19,880,898,052 9,134,893,263
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,298,825,398 (1,912,839,655) (614,014,257)
Local Individuals 16,402,775,871 (16,556,930,831) (154,154,960)
Local Corporates 7,645,234,538 (6,877,065,321) 768,169,217
===============================================================================
