Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Thursday (September 16, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 16.09.2021 VALUE 16.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1320% PA 0.6180% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1021% PA 0.6479% PA For 12 months -0.0275% PA 0.8475% PA For 2 Years -0.0275% PA 1.3475% PA For 3 Years -0.0275% PA 1.5975% PA For 4 years -0.0275% PA 1.8475% PA For 5 years -0.0275% PA 1.9725% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 16.09.2021 VALUE 16.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1438% PA 0.6063% PA For 12 Months -0.0045% PA 0.8705% PA For 2 Years -0.0045% PA 1.3705% PA For 3 Years -0.0045% PA 1.6205% PA For 4 years -0.0045% PA 1.8705% PA For 5 years -0.0045% PA 1.9955% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 16.09.2021 VALUE 16.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3144% PA 1.0644% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2839% PA 1.0339% PA For 12 Months 0.2454% PA 1.1204% PA For 2 Years 0.2454% PA 1.6204% PA For 3 Years 0.2454% PA 1.8704% PA For 4 years 0.2454% PA 2.1204% PA For 5 years 0.2454% PA 2.2454% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 16.09.2021 VALUE 16.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1600% PA 0.5900% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1860% PA 0.5640% PA For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA ========================================================

