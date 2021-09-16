ANL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
BYCO 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
FFBL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
FNEL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
GGGL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.67%)
JSCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.15%)
KAPCO 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
MDTL 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 157.75 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.34%)
PACE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
PAEL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
PIBTL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
POWER 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
PRL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PTC 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.08%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.74%)
SNGP 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
TELE 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.28%)
TRG 175.91 Increased By ▲ 8.66 (5.18%)
UNITY 36.97 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.48%)
WTL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.73%)
BR100 5,026 Increased By ▲ 52.36 (1.05%)
BR30 24,773 Increased By ▲ 557.21 (2.3%)
KSE100 46,920 Increased By ▲ 203.74 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,658 Increased By ▲ 98.44 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,004
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,215,821
3,01224hr
5.3% positivity
Sindh
447,678
Punjab
418,196
Balochistan
32,671
Islamabad
103,549
KPK
169,972
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices slide as U.S. storm threat wanes

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, falling from a multi-week high a day earlier on profit taking and as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded.

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2pc, at $75.33 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. ET (1643 GMT.) On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, it’s highest since July 30.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by 24 cents, or 0.3pc, to $72.37 after climbing to the highest since Aug. 2 on Wednesday.

"With prices now back around summer highs, we are seeing some profit taking kicking in but the rally continues to look well supported," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to restore pipeline service and electricity quickly after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas early this week, allowing them to focus on efforts to repair the damage caused weeks earlier by Hurricane Ida.

"As Nicholas spared U.S. production from further disruptions, it is difficult to see how oil prices can increase further in the near term," said Rystad Energy analyst Nishant Bhushan. "Ida-affected oil production capacity continues to recover in the U.S."

Oil steady as Ida outages offset Saudi price cuts

Oil jumped on Wednesday, supported by figures showing U.S. crude inventories fell by a bigger than expected 6.4 million barrels last week, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Brent has rallied 45pc this year, supported by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, plus some recovery from last year's pandemic-related collapse in demand.

Oil is also finding support from a surge in European power prices, which have soared because of factors including low gas inventories and lower than normal gas supply from Russia.

Benchmark European gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub have risen by more than 250pc since January.

The price surge and impact on oil "is a situation that I believe will get much worse before it gets better", said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at OANDA.

Adding to signs of oil demand recovery, closely watched OPEC and International Energy Agency reports this week said global oil use would rise above 100 million barrels per day, a level last reached in 2019, as soon as next year's second quarter.

"Although much of the OPEC and IEA adjustments are longer term in nature, they are nonetheless worthy of some buying interest despite significant demand risk across the balance of this year related to the delta variant (of coronavirus,)" said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

OPEC Oil prices IEA Craig Erlam Jim Ritterbusch Rystad Energy U.S. production

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices slide as U.S. storm threat wanes

US will continue to look to Pakistan to make 'good on public statements'

Rupee breaks losing streak, gains 0.56% against the US dollar

Afghanistan's situation top agenda at SCO Summit: Fawad

Citi Pharma plans multi-million dollar subsidiary in Uzbekistan

UN envoy meets Afghan interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani

Tech sector leads the way as KSE-100 gains 204 points

'Govt robbing people': Bilawal criticises hike in fuel prices

Kohli to step down as India's T20 captain after World Cup

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

Read more stories