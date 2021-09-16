RLNG allocation to fertiliser plants approved by ECC

Islamabad: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved allocation of 70 MMcfd RLNG to SNGPL-based two fertiliser plants (Agritech and Fatima Fertiliser) for production of adequate urea for Rabi season 2021-22 besides cash support for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIAC).

The meeting presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, on Wednesday, considered and approved a summary moved by the Ministry of Industries and Production seeking provision of RLNG to SNGPL-based plants (Agritech and Fatima Fertilizer) for Rabi season 2021-22.

The ECC approved provision of 70 MMcfd RLNG with the direction to hold a consultative session with the representatives of fertilizer manufacturers to work out overall demand for urea in the country.

The ECC further directed to consider the possibility to import urea (if needed) to maintain buffer stocks.

The ECC meeting also approved a summary moved by the Aviation Division for government cash support as required by the PIAC.

An official said the ECC has approved $130 million cash support for the PIAC.

The ECC was informed that the airline has experienced a significant decline in revenues and cash flows due to the pandemic and unprecedented travel bans/lockdowns imposed by various countries.

Misuse of RLNG supply: Body formed to make recommendations to ECC

The official said that the meeting was also informed about the losses faced by the PIAC during 2019 and 2020.

Moreover, the ECC also approved the enhancement of existing approved guarantee enabling the PIAC to overcome its financial challenges.

The Ministry of Commerce presented a summary regarding revocation of the conditions of minimum export price (MEP) on export of surgical instruments with the exception of “single-use” surgical instruments.

After deliberations, the ECC approved that the necessary amendments be made in the Export Policy Order, 2020 to revoke the condition of MEP in order to make our exports competitive in the global market.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary before the forum for provision of wheat to AJ&K out of PASSCO stock for the financial year 2021-22.

The ECC approved the provision of 300,000 metric tons of wheat (in total) to AJ&K at the ratio of 80/20 as mixture of local/imported stock.

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

The federal finance minister as a chairman of the ECC, stated that the government is firmly committed to stabilising prices of wheat and ensuring its smooth supply at affordable prices across the country.

The ECC also approved Rs3,860 million in favour of Revenue Division (FBR) as a bridge financing facility to upgrade information technology (IT) infrastructure in view of increased frequency and severity of cyber-attacks to ensure elimination of risk to taxpayers’ data.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar, federal secretaries, chairman FBR, deputy chairman planning, and other senior officers. The SBP Governor, Dr Reza Baqir, participated through a video link.

