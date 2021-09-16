PM briefed on Punjab affairs

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing over the administrative matters of Punjab during his visit to the provincial metropolitan on Wednesday.

The improvement in service delivery for the facilitation of general public also came under discussion. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police.

Sources said that the PM stressed that efficient service delivery to the masses, provision of essential items to the public at fixed rates and relief to the masses should be focus of the government.

Earlier, Imran Khan held a meeting with Usman Buzdar who apprised the premier about matters of the province and the three-year performance of his government. Overall political situation and governance system for better service delivery in the province were discussed during the meeting.

The CM apprised the PM about the on-going development projects in province. He also apprised the premier about price control mechanism in the province to provide necessary relief to the common man. The PM also held a meeting regarding special economic zones in Punjab in which provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal gave a briefing.

Separately, the CM Punjab has directed the provincial price control committee to ensure effective implementation of the price control mechanism in the province to provide necessary relief to common man.

In a statement, the CM directed the administration to ensure quality control, as well as, strict monitoring of prices of essential items in markets. Those creating artificial price hike do not deserve any leniency and no one will be allowed to make a ‘dacoity’ on the pockets of the people; the CM declared. He further directed the administration to continue their indiscriminate action against hoarders and illegal profiteers. Action should be initiated against those selling items at exorbitant rates; he added, and asked to ensure the availability of daily used items according to fixed rates. The government will go to any extent to maintain effective price control and every step will be taken in this regard, he said.

Furthermore, the CM advised the elements, engaged in ‘impeding the development journey’, to realize facts. Regrettably, the opposition parties used the power and authority for increasing personal bank balances in their respective tenures than to serve the masses, he added.

Meanwhile, spokesperson to the Punjab government Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan alleged that Bilawal Zardari and his cronies have devastated the Sindh province, adding that inefficiency, corruption and maladministration is rampant at every level.

In a statement, he maintained that the performance of the Punjab government under CM Usman Buzdar is better than other provinces. Bilawal Zardari, don’t you see the ruins of Karachi and Sindh everywhere while each district of Punjab was being developed in the tenure of CM Buzdar, he added.

