PM says Lahore needs ‘special attention’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed authorities to pay special attention on the betterment of Lahore, saying the city should not be turned into a jungle of concrete.

He said this during a meeting held under his chairmanship on development projects in Lahore, attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood ur Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Murad Ras, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Asad Khokhar and others.

The premier, while directing authorities to repair the roads in the city, said that the Lahore should be made a city of gardens.

In the meeting, a briefing was given on the ongoing development projects by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), and renovation and beautification of Lahore. The PM directed to complete the projects in the given timeframe.

Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the prime minister on the progress on issuance of health cards. She said that the Mother and Child Hospital at Ganga Ram will be made operational in June 2022.

The PM was also briefed on the progress in setting up new hospitals in Lahore.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that every citizen of Punjab will be provided health card by December 31.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021