Sep 16, 2021
Pakistan

KE bills ‘Ailing’ KMC to be able to raise Rs7.2bn per annum: Wahab

Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and the Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab Wednesday said that the ailing Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would be able to generate some Rs 7.2 billion per annum under the head of municipal utility charges from some 3 million K-Electric customers.

He said that the inclusion of municipal utility bill in K Electric’s bills would help KMC to stand on its own feet. Federal Finance Minister and Sindh Energy Minister and relevant agencies have also supported it.

Wahab said he has come to KMC for a short period and will try to create a system so that the next mayor will not have any problems.

“We want local body elections in Karachi after the delimitation through proper census but if the Election Commission wants, the Sindh government is ready to hold local body elections in February and March. Receiving municipal utility charges of Rs. 200 per month from 3 million customers of K Electric will generate Rs. 600 million per month and Rs. 7.2 billion per annum for KMC,” he expressed these views while talking to media persons in his office on Wednesday.

The Administrator said that if the department is not financially stable, it cannot provide services to the citizens. He said KMC has set a target for the heads of revenue collection departments to improve their performance by September 30, otherwise action will be taken.

He said that four important projects costing Rs. 300 million have been tendered in Karachi and work on them will start in next few days. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the real issue to be decided was whether the mayor did not have powers or these powers were not exercised.

“I have agreed in the Election Commission to hold the local body elections in Sindh in February or March. He said that the work done in the early days after assuming the charge of Administrator included activating Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Terminal.

The Administrator said that data of 8,000 shops located in the markets of KMC have been fully computerized and all these details will be released on the website next week so that everyone can see which shop has which.

He said that the appointment of administrators in the District Municipal Corporations has been made in consultation with them and all aspects in this regard have been reviewed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

