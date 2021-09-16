KE’s BQPS-III project — I

The front page coverage of subject project (BR, Sept 10) is both timely and perhaps “good news:” for Karachiites; though technical information is missing, covering the information relating to efficiency (cost of produced power) and how it will impact the environment, specially covering addition of oxides of carbon and nitrogen! If all available technologies are not included in the power plant design, then this power plant is also a part of the problem and definitely not a solution! How is it that the environmental-friendly government is working so hard in adding trees for “de-carbonization” and then “approve and appreciate” inefficient thermal power plants which will nullify all the good work done to reduce the serious impacts of “climate change”.

“Efficient” combined cycle power plants lose efficiency and power when they are operated under “normal” high temperatures prevailing in Karachi for most of the time except for 2-3 weeks in “winter” conditions. How can one accept such degradations for most of the time, when technologies are available to operate the combined cycle power plant at full power and efficiency all year round?

(To be continued)

Engr. Ainul Abedin (Karachi)

