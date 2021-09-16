UET Peshawar signs MoU with IdeaGist

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar joined hands with IdeaGist, the world’s largest incubator here on Wednesday.

Dr Nasru Minallah, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Hassan Syed, CEO IdeaGist signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in presence of senior officials of UET Peshawar and IdeaGist.

The MoU is aimed to build the capacity of Final Year students in developing their start-ups through innovative ideas in their respective fields. Hassan Syed said the initiative is focused at promoting the PM’s start-up programme “Kamyab Jawan” for developing a holistic entrepreneurship ecosystem for youth.

He said IdeaGist is the world’s leading digital incubators which will offer free of cost online entrepreneurship trainings and networking opportunities to the final year students of UET Peshawar.

