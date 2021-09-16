OPPO Reno6 goes on sale nationwide

LAHORE: Good news for the loyal O-fans in Pakistan – OPPO Reno6 is officially available to purchase online and at authorized retailers nationwide. The Reno6 saw a whopping 747 percent increase for pre-orders on Daraz.pk from its predecessor Reno5. And so with this overwhelming response, the Reno6 is officially on the market in two outstanding colours; Stellar Black & Aurora for RS 59,999 only.

OPPO Reno6 features a 64MP AI Quad Camera setup on the back and a 44MP selfie camera. Based on this powerful hardware foundation, the Reno6 has a series of AI-enhanced portrait video functions such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video and Portrait Beautification Video.—PR

