‘Terror module’ FO rejects baseless propaganda of India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office, on Wednesday, emphatically rejected India’s baseless propaganda to have busted a so-called “terror module” having alleged links with Pakistan.

“We emphatically reject the Indian media’s baseless claims that Indian authorities have busted a so-called “terror module” having alleged links with Pakistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while reacting to the Indian propaganda against Pakistan.

Fabricating unfounded allegations and peddling white lies are part of India’s well-known smear campaign against Pakistan, which has already been fully exposed by the EU DisinfoLab and others, he said, adding that propagation of false news is India’s state policy steered by its pliant media.

“The fact of the matter is that in reaction to Pakistan’s recent dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India’s egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is desperately seeking to create a diversion, hence, the continuing insinuations by Indian officials and media,” he said, adding that the reality of India’s false flag operations, fake encounters, and recovery operations stands completely revealed.

