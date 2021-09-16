HBL, IMC enter into strategic alliance

KARACHI: HBL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Ltd. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Asad Khan, Head – Secured Assets, Consumer, Rural and SME Banking and Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales - Indus Motors.

Through this agreement, HBL will facilitate its customers by providing them with exclusive financing and insurance rates on all Toyota variants. With this initiative, customers can avail preferential rates and priority delivery of their financing facility. The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase and financing. In addition, 50 authorized dealerships and 35 TSURE (used certified vehicles) outlets will be utilized to offer leasing facilities.

Aamir Kureshi, Head – Consumer, Rural and SME Banking stated, “The importance of forging such strategic partnerships enables HBL to put the customer first, giving them options to choose between conventional and Islamic auto loans so we can facilitate our customers in every way possible.”

Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales - Indus Motor, commented, “When two established giants, such as Toyota & HBL, in the auto finance industry join hands to form an alliance to provide an attractive offer, it creates an excitement amongst the consumers in the market. This was a long-awaited alliance and we are very excited for the outcome of this alliance.”—PR

