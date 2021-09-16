ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HBL, IMC enter into strategic alliance

16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: HBL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indus Motor Company Ltd. The MoU was signed by Muhammad Asad Khan, Head – Secured Assets, Consumer, Rural and SME Banking and Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales - Indus Motors.

Through this agreement, HBL will facilitate its customers by providing them with exclusive financing and insurance rates on all Toyota variants. With this initiative, customers can avail preferential rates and priority delivery of their financing facility. The combined expertise of the companies will help save time, reduce hassle, and create a seamless purchase and financing. In addition, 50 authorized dealerships and 35 TSURE (used certified vehicles) outlets will be utilized to offer leasing facilities.

Aamir Kureshi, Head – Consumer, Rural and SME Banking stated, “The importance of forging such strategic partnerships enables HBL to put the customer first, giving them options to choose between conventional and Islamic auto loans so we can facilitate our customers in every way possible.”

Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Sales - Indus Motor, commented, “When two established giants, such as Toyota & HBL, in the auto finance industry join hands to form an alliance to provide an attractive offer, it creates an excitement amongst the consumers in the market. This was a long-awaited alliance and we are very excited for the outcome of this alliance.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

HBL IMC Indus Motors Indus Motor Company Ltd Muhammad Asad Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

HBL, IMC enter into strategic alliance

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories