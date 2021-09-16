ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
PTJBC welcomes revival of Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad road corridor

16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Amjad Rafi, Chairman of Pakistan-Turkish Joint Business Council of FPCCI has warmly welcomed and appreciated the move by NLC that obtained permission by land route from TIR for transportation of goods from Pakistan to Turkey.

“This will not only save shipment time but freight cost will also come down which has increased more than five times by sea at present. This was a long pending ‘recommendation’ of PTJBC in all joint meetings and other relevant forums. If this goes through, in the longer run CIS countries on one side and Europe on the other will be accessible through land route,” Amjad Rafi said.

It may be mentioned here that Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) road corridor is going to be revived by the National Logistic Cell (NLC) to perform the first commercial run by transporting high-value products from Pakistan to Turkey in the last week of this month. The revival of the ITI road corridor will improve and strengthen the regional connectivity of Pakistan with Iran and Turkey.

The NLC is well prepared to start transporting high-value products loaded in 40-feet containers on three trailers from Islamabad to Istanbul via Taftan, Zahidan and Tehran. It will be the first commercial run to revive the ITI-road corridor. High-value products are packed and sealed properly and generally transported from one place to another through containers so as to ensure their safe delivery to receivers.

These products include textile-related equipment, raw material, electronics, plastic, household items, computers, home appliances, non-perishable food items, dry fruit, furniture and carpets etc.

For regional transport operations and connectivity, the national flag carrier, NLC, had been granted last month the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) license/ admission by the Pakistan National Authorization Committee of International Transport Union. Under the TIR admission, the NLC has been allowed for the movement of cargo across the borders without procedural hiccups.

According to PTJBC Chairman, Turkey is a gateway to the European countries, with a huge textile-raw material requirement (Denim, yarn, etc) and Pakistan, which is playing an important role in fulfilling this requirement, would be able to transport its goods to Europe much before Bangladesh. The service will be beneficial for both, exporters and importers as shipments presently taking around a month to reach the final destinations would now take only 10 days, Amjad Rafi added.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI NLC Amjad Rafi PTJBC road corridor

