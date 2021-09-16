ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks fall as utilities drag, luxury slides after China data

Reuters 16 Sep 2021

PARIS: European shares slipped on Wednesday as utilities fell on Spain’s move to cap energy bills, while luxury stocks continued to weaken on worries about a slowing Chinese economy.

Spain’s cabinet passed emergency measures on Tuesday to reduce sky-high energy bills by redirecting billions of euros in extraordinary profits from energy companies to consumers and capping increases in gas prices.

The utilities sector tumbled 2.9%, with Europe’s biggest utility, Enel falling more than 5%. Spain’s IBEX lost 1.7%, the most among regional indexes.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index was down 0.8%, and off about 2.5% from the record high in mid-August.

Data showed China’s factory and retail sectors faltered in August with output and sales growth hitting one-year lows following fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions.

Retail stocks slipped 2.3% on concerns over the fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China’s Fujian province and signs of tighter regulations in Macau, the world’s largest gambling hub.

French luxury goods makers LVMH and Kering fell over 4% each.

While optimism about a steady European economic recovery remains, the STOXX 600 is on course to end its seven-month winning streak in September, as investors grow anxious over global growth and monetary policy outlook.

UK stocks also came under pressure after data showed Britain’s inflation rate posted a record jump to hit a nine-year high in August.

European stocks gas prices STOXX 600 index IBEX index luxury stocks

Comments

Comments are closed.

European stocks fall as utilities drag, luxury slides after China data

RLNG allocation to fertilizer plants approved by ECC

VSS, GHS schemes for PMC employees approved by Cabinet

Govt’s determined price: CSs directed to resume daily wheat release

Massive hike in POL products’ prices

White oil pipeline project: ECC for locking tariff in dollar terms for 5 years

Energy sector’s circular debt soars to Rs2.28trn

Proposed PMDA: Media bodies, govt agree to form committee

July LSMI output down 4.91pc MoM

Senate panel unanimously adopts three key bills

PKR at record low due to flight of dollars to Afghanistan

Read more stories