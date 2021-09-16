Faysal Bank wins ‘Best Islamic Bank for Transformation and Innovation 2021’ award at GIFA

KARACHI: Faysal Bank has won the 'Best Islamic Bank for Transformation and Innovation 2021' award at the Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) is one of the most coveted and respectable market-led awards in Islamic banking and finance in the world. Faysal Bank was also the recipient of the Best Emerging Islamic Bank Award last year at GIFA.

Yousaf Hussain, President and Chief Executive Officer Faysal Bank, said, Faysal Bank is honoured to be recognized as the Best Islamic Bank for Transformation and Innovation by the Global Islamic Finance Awards 2021.

“We are glad to see that our conversion model is being recognized for its comprehensiveness based on our success in possibly one of the largest conversions of a conventional bank to an Islamic Bank, on a global basis. Our transformation & execution strategy that encompassed all facets of the Bank has been a journey of belief, commitment, planning and dedication, supported all the way by our Sponsors, Board, State Bank of Pakistan, our employees and customers. This is a proud moment for us, as all our efforts are now being recognized globally by top industry experts.”—PR

