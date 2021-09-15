ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Toronto shares rise as higher oil prices lift energy stocks

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.46 points, or 0.19%, at 20,592.71
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as a jump in oil prices lifted energy stocks to a two-month high, helping offset the impact from data showing the country's annual inflation rate surged to an 18-year high.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.46 points, or 0.19%, at 20,592.71, with the energy sector jumping 3.7% and rebounding from its worst session in nearly a month on Tuesday.

Data earlier in the day showed Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.1% in August, the highest since 2003 and up from the year-over-year increase of 3.7% in July.

Canada inflation hits 18-year-high with election just days away

"Unlike the (US Federal Reserve), the Bank of Canada has been tapering (stimulus) throughout this year, so this just provides more evidence that they need to stay on the course," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Although the main Toronto stock index is up nearly 18% this year, the pace of gains has slowed in September as investors shun global equities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and worries about a stunted economic recovery.

Industrial stocks rose 1.2%, led by a 3.6% jump in Canadian National Railway Co after the railroad operator scrapped its $29.6 billion offer for US-based Kansas City Southern.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 0.5%.

Oil prices climb $1 after drawdown in US stocks

Highlights

Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp and real estate firm FirstService Corp were the largest percentage gainers on the TSX.

The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 19 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 53.96 million shares.

