ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
ASC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.29%)
ASL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
BOP 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.54%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.28%)
FFBL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.87%)
FFL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
FNEL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.53%)
GGGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.98%)
GGL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 38.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
MDTL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.06%)
MLCF 37.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-4.33%)
NETSOL 154.15 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.38%)
PACE 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.29%)
PAEL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
PRL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
SNGP 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
TELE 23.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.4%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.61%)
WTL 3.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.8%)
BR100 4,974 Decreased By ▼ -23.92 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,216 Decreased By ▼ -150.3 (-0.62%)
KSE100 46,717 Decreased By ▼ -174.62 (-0.37%)
KSE30 18,560 Decreased By ▼ -43.13 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Copper climbs on weak US inflation, China data caps gains

  • Three-month copper on the LME rose for the first time this week, climbing 0.7% to $9,505 per tonne
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

LONDON: Copper firmed on Wednesday as the dollar dipped on lower-than-expected US inflation figures which softened expectations for stimulus to be tapered soon, while a string of weak data from top metals consumer China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose for the first time this week, climbing 0.7% to $9,505 per tonne by 1100 GMT.

Copper and other base metals were mostly trading on macro economic factors such as the US inflation which lowered the likelihood of the Fed withdrawing liquidity soon, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for non-US firms, a relationship used by funds to generate buy and sell signals.

Industrial metals slip as caution rules ahead of inflation data

Capping gains in most metals was faltering factory and retail activity in August in China, owing to fresh coronavirus outbreaks and supply disruptions. The country accounts for about half of global metals consumption.

Alastair Munro at broker Marex said the ongoing bearish macro sentiment seen in China's below-expectation economic data could already be "largely built into current price levels".

Aluminium: China's aluminium output in August slipped for a fourth straight month to 3.16 million tonnes, as restrictions on metal production and power usage in key smelting hubs keep supply tight.

The supply concerns have boosted prices to $3,000 a tonne for the first time since 2008. On Wednesday, LME aluminium rose 2.1% to $2,891 a tonne.

Spreads: LME copper and aluminium spreads remain in contango, indicating adequate nearby supply.

Other Prices: Zinc added 0.6% to $3,070 and lead fell 2.3% to $2,221, after touching its lowest in over three months. Tin was up 1.4% at $33,885 while nickel rose 1.1% to $19,840.

