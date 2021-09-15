ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab allocates Rs3bn to automation of land record system

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to complete automation, cash management-cum-monitoring system, e-library, and IT-based state land management during the current fiscal year with an allocation of over Rs 3 billion.

Sources for the Punjab Board of Revenue said the Punjab government has approved Rs 489 million for automation of stamp paper (e-stamping), Rs 243 million for property registration process, Rs 100 million for IT-based revenue cash management-cum-monitoring system, Rs 2146 million for land record services at Qanongoe level, Rs 58 million for e-library, Rs 72 million for IT-based state land management.

A few of these schemes, according to the Board sources, have been completed during the outgoing fiscal year while others would be completed within the current fiscal year. It may be noted that the general public has expressed satisfaction over the pace of digitization of the Board services, saying that it has minimized the level of corruption in the Board. Also, they added, the more transparency in smooth functioning of Board functions have improved public confidence, which would strengthen further with the completion of digitization process.

Board sources said Senior Member Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar is pursuing the department to complete all the ongoing projects at a faster pace to facilitate the land holders across the board. They said the Board has also earmarked future plans like integration with commercial banks for online processing of mortgages, digitization of crop inspection (Gardawari), inclusion of CNIC in the revenue records, archiving of historical records (Revenue and Deed), digitization of maps - baseline for geospatial infrastructure, and creation of Urban Land Records System - Uniform Property Administration System.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government Babar Hayat Tarar Punjab Board of Revenue

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab allocates Rs3bn to automation of land record system

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories