Punjab allocates Rs3bn to automation of land record system

LAHORE: The Punjab government is set to complete automation, cash management-cum-monitoring system, e-library, and IT-based state land management during the current fiscal year with an allocation of over Rs 3 billion.

Sources for the Punjab Board of Revenue said the Punjab government has approved Rs 489 million for automation of stamp paper (e-stamping), Rs 243 million for property registration process, Rs 100 million for IT-based revenue cash management-cum-monitoring system, Rs 2146 million for land record services at Qanongoe level, Rs 58 million for e-library, Rs 72 million for IT-based state land management.

A few of these schemes, according to the Board sources, have been completed during the outgoing fiscal year while others would be completed within the current fiscal year. It may be noted that the general public has expressed satisfaction over the pace of digitization of the Board services, saying that it has minimized the level of corruption in the Board. Also, they added, the more transparency in smooth functioning of Board functions have improved public confidence, which would strengthen further with the completion of digitization process.

Board sources said Senior Member Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar is pursuing the department to complete all the ongoing projects at a faster pace to facilitate the land holders across the board. They said the Board has also earmarked future plans like integration with commercial banks for online processing of mortgages, digitization of crop inspection (Gardawari), inclusion of CNIC in the revenue records, archiving of historical records (Revenue and Deed), digitization of maps - baseline for geospatial infrastructure, and creation of Urban Land Records System - Uniform Property Administration System.

