US hands over 0.3m doses of Pfizer vaccine to Punjab

LAHORE: With overall Coronavirus positivity rate of 6.92%, Punjab has reported 1264 fresh infections and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the tally of cases to 415,654 and death toll to 12,259.

Out of 34 deaths reported across Punjab over the last 24 hours, 13 were reported in Lahore, six in Gujranwala, three each in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal and Sargodha, two in Faisalabad and one in Sheikhupura taking the death toll in these districts to 4831, 551, 1948, 99, 320 and 148, respectively.

With the recovery of 1204 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province reached to 377,319. On the other hand, as many as 7,240 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally of recoveries to 1097416 showing the recovery rate of 90.7 percent.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 209393 cases and 4831 deaths, Rawalpindi 36751 cases and 1948 deaths, Faisalabad 24933 cases and 1225 deaths, Multan 21102 cases and 893 deaths, Bahawalpur 9748 cases and 264 deaths, Gujranwala 9862 cases and 551 deaths, DG Khan 4717 cases and 180 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2911 cases and 348 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7665 cases and 290 deaths, Sahiwal 4039 cases and 99 deaths, Sargodha 10131 cases and 320 deaths, Sheikhupura 4604 cases and 148 deaths and Sialkot reported 8459 cases and 244 deaths.

On the other hand, vaccination drive is underway at the designated vaccination centres. There is no shortage of vaccinations anywhere in the province, as ample stock of vaccines are available, a spokesman of health department, said. He advised the citizens to immediately got Coronavirus vaccination so that we can return to normal life.

Moreover, US Consul General in Lahore William Wil K. Makaneole on Tuesday handed over 0.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to combat the coronavirus spread.

The US diplomat handed over the Pfizer doses to the health authorities during his visit to Expo Centre, where the vaccination is underway.

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that sufficient Pfizer vaccine doses has arrived in Pakistan and these are being inoculated to the age group of children from 15 to 18 years.

She said the Punjab government is running a vaccination drive and thanked the US government for handing over 320,580 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the Punjab government.

She further said that there is no shortage of beds, oxygen and other facilities in the hospitals across the province. Everyone must get vaccine jab to protect himself and his family from the deadly disease, she added.

