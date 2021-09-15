Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Indus 2350 12/1 Nadeem Textile 2400 Indus 2480 Bajwa 2420 16/1. Nadeem Textile 2400 United 2450 Abdullah Textile 2400 Indus 2550 Bajwa 2550 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 2650 Suriya Tex 2550 United 2500 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2560 Nadeem Textile 2550 Indus Dyeing 2600 Abdullah Textile 2500 Lucky Cotton 2500 22/1. Bajwa 2600 United 2500 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 24/1. United 2600 26/1. AL-Karam 2750 Amin Text 2750 Shadman Cotton 2700 Diamond Int'l 2700 Lucky Cotton 2650 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 30/1. Amin Tex. 2850 Al-Karam 2850 Jubilee Spinning 2800 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2850 Lucky Cotton 2800 Diamond Intl 2850 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 40/1 Lucky Cotton 3500 52/1 Lucky Cotton 3900 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 3750 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 20/2. GulAhmed 2700 Amin 2650 Indus Dyeing 2740 Bajwa 2650 Nadeem Textile 2650 42/1 Abdullah Textile 3500 52/1 Abdullah Textile 4000 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 3000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 3050 60/1. Abdullah Textile 4200 70/1 Abdullah Textile 4300 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1800 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1700 Super 1250 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1950 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 190.00 Rupali 175.00 Imported 215.00 75/36/0 Imported 166.00 Local 145.00 Rupali 142.00 75/36/Him Imported 175.00 Local 155.00 Rupali 152.00 100/36/0 Imported 159.00 Local 134.00 Rupali 128.00 100/48/INT Local 142.50 Rupali 138.00 Imported 163.00 150/48/0 Imported 150.00 Local 126.00 Rupali 121.00 150/48/Him Imported 154.00 Local 130.00 Rupali 126.00 300/96/0 Imported 145.00 Local 123.00 Rupali 120.00 300/96/Him Imported 148.00 Local 127.00 Rupali 122.00 150/144/Sim Imported 152.00 Local NA 150/144/Him Imported 156.00 Local 136.00 75/72/Sim Imported 167.00 Local 155.00 75/144/Sim Imported 185.00 Local 155.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 151.00 75/72/SD Imported 146.00 50/36/BR Imported 152.00 Local 177.00 100/36/BR Imported 140.00 150/48/BR Imported 132.00 300/96/BR Imported 138.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 170.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 173.00 A. A. Cotton 175.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 179.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 180.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 184.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 196.00 A. A. Cotton 195.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 184.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 206.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 219.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 235.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 208.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 210.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 280.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 210.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 217.00 Prima 217.00 Local (AVG Price) 208.00 30/S Kcetex 222.00 Prima 222.00 Local (AVG Price) 215.00 40/S Kcetex 253.00 Prima 250.00 Local (AVG Price) 240.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 205.00 Local 180.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 210.00 Local 210.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 153.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 158.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 161.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 164.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 177.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 181.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 210.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 280.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 205.00 A. A. Cotton 210.00 Lucky Cotton 190.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 215.00 IFL 207.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 227.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 202.00 IFL (52 48) 231.00 A. A. Cotton 220.00 P.C. COMBED 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 222.00 Zainab (Combed) 238.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 230.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 235.00 Zainab (Combed) 250.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 240.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 265.00 Stallion 208.00 K. Nazir 206.00 Al-Karam 206.00 AA SML (Carded) 250.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 250.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 276.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 284.00 45/1 PC Zainab 299.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 220.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 225.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 235.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 245.00 AASML 180.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 170.00 25/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 255.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 265.00 AASML 195.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 224.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 222.00 I.C.I. Bright 225.00 Rupali 1.D 224.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 222.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 222.00 Ibrahim 1.D 224.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 225.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 226.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 350.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 350.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 350.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 350.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 450.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 450.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 06.09.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021