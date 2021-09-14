Schools in Punjab to reopen with 50% capacity from Sept 16: Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Tuesday all schools in the province would reopen from September 16, with 50% attendance in classes.

“All public and private schools of Punjab to open on Thursday (September 16, 2021) with the staggered approach,” the provincial minister tweeted following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)'s meeting earlier on Tuesday.

“Please follow COVID SOPs issued by the government. Welcome back,” the minister wrote.

Earlier in the day, NCOC chief Asad Umar announced that the government is reopening schools in five districts of Punjab and one district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 16.

Umar said that other restrictions in these districts will remain intact till September 30.

Punjab had announced to close educational institutes from September 6 till September 11.

However, the provincial government extended the closure of all educational institutions till September 15 due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the province.