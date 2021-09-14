ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

  • "With the anticipated strong cash generation of our base business, we expect to grow our dividend, buy back shares and invest in lower carbon businesses," Chief Executive Michael Wirth says
Reuters 14 Sep 2021

Chevron Corp said on Tuesday it has tripled its low-carbon investment to $10 billion through 2028, as global oil companies rush to shift away from the fossil fuel due to the mounting pressure from investors and environmentalists.

"With the anticipated strong cash generation of our base business, we expect to grow our dividend, buy back shares and invest in lower carbon businesses," Chief Executive Michael Wirth said in a statement.

Chevron said it would grow renewable natural gas production to 40 billion British Thermal units per day and increase renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels a day to meet customer demand for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

It plans to grow hydrogen production to 150,000 tonnes a year to supply industrial, power and heavy duty transport customers and raise carbon capture and offsets to 25 million tonnes a year by developing regional hubs along with others.

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

The company had this year announced the creation of a new unit to manage the second largest US oil producer's low-carbon investments, with an initial focus on alternative energy sources like hydrogen and technologies, including carbon capture.

The new unit was set up as the Biden administration has been pushing its climate change agenda that seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions and work towards reducing the sector's carbon footprint.

Chevron on Tuesday reaffirmed its expectation to generate $25 billion in cash flow, above its dividend and capital spending, over the next five years.

It also restated its 2028 upstream production greenhouse gas intensity targets, which equate to an expected 35% reduction from 2016 levels.

The announcement comes ahead of Chevron energy transition conference scheduled to be held later in the day.

Chevron Corp carbon emissions carbon tax global oil companies

Comments

1000 characters

Chevron triples low-carbon investment, pledges $10 billion through 2028

Pakistan's rupee closes at its lowest level against the US dollar as pressure remains

Cabinet turns down 10% increase in salaries of lawmakers

NCOC relaxes some restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Ambassador Mansoor, Afghan foreign minister Muttaqi discuss bilateral cooperation

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Govt working to repay $3bn Chinese investment: Khalid Mansoor

Pakistan’s BridgeLinx, a digital freight platform, raises $10mn in seed round

Taliban probing bank accounts linked to Afghan ex-officials

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Read more stories