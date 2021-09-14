ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Tahir Amin 14 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), on Monday, informed Pakistan that the ongoing syndication is about to complete and $600 million will be available to the country during this month to finance petroleum products imports.

This was revealed during a virtual meeting held between Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and ITFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eng Hani Salem Sonbol to discuss the scope of ITFC financing.

It was discussed that how ITFC can arrange financing for broader trade activities in Pakistan under commodity financing.

Sources revealed to Business Recorder that the matter of slow utilisation of the facility by the Pakistan side was also discussed.

Pakistan utilised $532 million only against budgeted $1 billion in 2020-21 from the corporation (ITFC) due to lack of coordination and capacity issues on part of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (PARCO), and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) for oil import, the sources added.

According to the official statement, the Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the ITFC, who arranged financing of about $7 billion for import of oil and LNG from 2008 to 2021.

$386m financing agreement inked with ITFC

It was highlighted that Pakistan’s POL financing requirement is much bigger; therefore, the ITFC can get bigger portion of financing from the existing $1.5 billion each year.

It also came under deliberations that how this financing facility may also be utilised for import of food-related commodities.

Salem Sonbol thanked the Minister for Economic Affairs and appreciated the EAD’s interest in the ITFC to meet the short-term trade financing needs.

He also encouraged to include other commodities in addition to POL under the 4th Framework Agreement to be commenced from January 2021 and to increase annual financing from $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion.

He further added that the ITFC arranged two Warehouse Receipt Financing workshops in Islamabad and Karachi, during 2019, in collaboration with the EAD and the State Bank of Pakistan and will provide technical assistance for capacity building in the agriculture sector.

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

The CEO, ITFC, updated that the ongoing syndication is about to complete and $600 million will be available to Pakistan during this month.

The ITFC further assured that Pakistan is the top priority for the corporation to invest in trade financing and meet the country’s POL procurement requirements.

The ITFC had also signed a three-year Framework Agreement in June 2021 for a cumulative amount of $4.5 billion with the government of Pakistan in order to provide financing for the import of essential commodities such as crude oil, refined petroleum products, LNG, and urea.

Within the context of its trade integrated solutions approach, the Framework Agreement also covers the ITFC’s support for trade-related technical assistance projects in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which will be selected jointly by both parties according to the national economic priorities and development plan of Pakistan.

The agreement will facilitate identification of other areas of cooperation at country and regional levels and to enhance and promote trade, trade capacities of relevant state authorities and financial institutions and Trade Cooperation in the Pakistan.

The financing available through this facility will be utilised by PSO, PARCO, and PLL for import of crude oil, refined petroleum products and LNG during the years, 2021-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

LNG Crude Oil SBP PSO POL products ITFC Hani Salem Sonbol petroleum products imports

Comments

1000 characters

ITFC to provide $600m to finance POL products’ imports

Joint sitting marred by opposition boycott, lack of media access: President gives govt full marks in economy

Donors pledge $1.1bn for Afghanistan

Climate change could trigger internal migration of 216m people: WB

Wheat ‘crisis’: TCP chairman likely to face the music

Cabinet may give 10pc ad hoc relief allowance to MPs

Roadshows begin for PSM revival

Briefing to Tarin: PTA set to surpass Rs45.436bn non-tax revenue target

China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Afghanistan copper mine

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Read more stories