ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Cantonment Board elections: Punjab governor heaps praise on PM over victory

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leadership and party workers over victory in the Cantonment Board elections, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar in a meeting with PTI secretary-general Aamir Kiani on Monday said that this success shows that Imran Khan is the most popular national leader of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both discussed political, administrative and party issues besides other matters of mutual interest.

“The public is standing with the narrative of the government and not with the opposition, the only mission of current government is to strengthen Pakistan and make it prosperous.

Aamir Kiani said that PTI believes in public service and we are thankful to the people for reposing confidence in the leadership of PTI in Cantonment Board elections. He said that the promises made with the public will be fulfilled.

Earlier, in a tweet Governor Punjab shared a video of a UK parliamentarian, who exposed India. The governor said that India is the biggest enemy of Muslims and peace and facilitator of terrorists; Pakistan stands with peace but India is supporting terrorists.

On the other hand, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has also congratulated his party’s leaders on their success in the Cantonment elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Khan Shahbaz Sharif Cantonment Board elections Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar Aamir Kiani UK parliamentarian

