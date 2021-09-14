Cantonment Board elections: Punjab governor heaps praise on PM over victory

LAHORE: Felicitating Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI leadership and party workers over victory in the Cantonment Board elections, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar in a meeting with PTI secretary-general Aamir Kiani on Monday said that this success shows that Imran Khan is the most popular national leader of Pakistan.

During the meeting, both discussed political, administrative and party issues besides other matters of mutual interest.

“The public is standing with the narrative of the government and not with the opposition, the only mission of current government is to strengthen Pakistan and make it prosperous.

Aamir Kiani said that PTI believes in public service and we are thankful to the people for reposing confidence in the leadership of PTI in Cantonment Board elections. He said that the promises made with the public will be fulfilled.

Earlier, in a tweet Governor Punjab shared a video of a UK parliamentarian, who exposed India. The governor said that India is the biggest enemy of Muslims and peace and facilitator of terrorists; Pakistan stands with peace but India is supporting terrorists.

On the other hand, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has also congratulated his party’s leaders on their success in the Cantonment elections.

