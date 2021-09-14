ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan’s popularity

“I don’t see any political party seeing the signs.” “What signs?” “The era of cohabitation is with us...
Anjum Ibrahim 14 Sep 2021

“I don’t see any political party seeing the signs.”

“What signs?”

“The era of cohabitation is with us – whatever The Khan sycophants say about his popularity and whatever the disrespectful say about The Khan’s popularity the fact remains that in parliament he needed a coalition to form a government, and no I don’t want to hear either the sycophants or the disparagers…why are you laughing?”

“The list of disparagers in order of vicious comments - Maryam Nawaz, followed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi followed by Talal Chaudhary though no one takes him seriously, then…”

“Hey, what about the male Sharifs?”

“Nawaz Sharif is playing a game of chess…”

“Hmm, chess is a tad complicated for the older Sharif – he is playing draughts, you know sometimes he makes a diagonal move and other times he captures his opponents’ piece by taking the piece captive.”

“Opponents’ as in plural? The game of draught has only one opponent, besides if he is playing draughts then the pieces are all similar and…”

“The Elder Sharif’s penchant for making powerful enemies is…is……”

“Is rivaled only by his daughter, his flesh and blood…”

“Ha, ha, that’s right anyway in my book Nawaz Sharif is playing a game of uncomplicated draught, uncomplicated relative to chess, he uses his daughter for a diagonal move where there is no opponent’s piece, she doesn’t advance his desire to return to the PM House, and his brother to capture an opponent’s piece – a man who can allow him to reside in Raiwind upon return and not in jail but not in the PM House either.”

“Going back to the Cantonment board election results I would have you know that I would also have voted independent because three year poor governance with no end in sight has kind of thinned my enthusiasm for The Khan….”

“Funny, isn’t it – neither the Sharifs, nor the Bhutto Zardaris or the Khan acknowledge that the era of cohabitation is here; they all reckon they alone are popular and…”

“On second thought I don’t think the Sharif is playing draughts either.”

“You still stuck on that?”

“Yes and I reckon he is playing tic tac toe – simple with the winner declared in a matter of seconds so the next game can begin almost immediately.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

