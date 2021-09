Dry weather likely in country’s various parts

LAHORE: Mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country, said a weather forecast for the next 48 hours issued by the Met office.

According to the report, a dry weather with isolated thunderstorm/rain is expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with Southeast Sindh.

It may be noted that the outgoing week had registered some heavy spells of rain throughout the country, leading to damage to the residences and eventually deaths in some parts of the country.

