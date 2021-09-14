Unveiling of a dossier on India’s war crimes by Pakistan has again brought the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under the global spotlight. That India has committed grave crimes on the people of a territory that it forcibly made part of its union territories in August 2019 is a fact. The world community, particularly the United Nations’ Security Council, must do something meaningful with regard to India’s growing belligerence against the residents of IIJOK at the earliest. India’s oppressive tactics that it has employed against the Kashmiris following the death of veteran freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani need to be condemned by the UN in the strongest possible terms. Moreover, the PTI government is required to solicit world opinion on the dossier that it has released through seminars/conferences in all important world capitals.

Saima Idrees (Islamabad)

