MPA gets bail in harassment case

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Monday confirmed the bail of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khuram Leghari after complainant woman said she did not want to precede the case further.

The complainant woman Amna had got registered a criminal case of harassment and blackmailing against the petitioner MPA. While recording her statement before the court the complainant said she had compromised with the petitioner on the matter and did not have any objection if the court confirms his bail.

