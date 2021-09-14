Faysal Islami and Shaheen Shah Afridi team up

KARACHI: Faysal Islami, the best emerging and fastest growing Islamic bank of Pakistan, has signed Shaheen Shah Afridi, one of the world’s best fast bowlers, as its corporate brand ambassador.

Shaheen Shah Afridi who is Pakistan’s ace strike bowler has also been recently nominated as the ‘Player of the Month’ by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jaudat Hussain, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank said, “Alhamdolillah, as a relatively young and fast-growing Islamic bank, we are proud to announce our partnership with Shaheen Shah Afridi as he is among the youngest, most consistent and reliable Pakistani fast bowlers. He shares these attributes with our Bank and the winner services/products that we provide to our customers. With him onboard as our brand ambassador, we look forward to promoting the Islamic banking landscape in the country and expediting our journey to bringing innovative Shariah compliant products and services to our customers.”

Shaheen Shah Afridi, while expressing his thoughts at the union, also added, “Faysal Bank’s transformation to Islamic banking is remarkable and exemplary, reflective of its strong commitment and dedication. I am extremely pleased with the association and look forward to representing the Bank as their brand ambassador.”—PR

