Restructuring of agri department: Salman underscores need for devising strategy for training of farmers

LAHORE: Advisor to CM Punjab on Economic Affairs, Planning and Development Dr Salman Shah has stressed the need to enhance departmental capabilities and to devise a strategy for training of the farmers.

He expressed the views while presiding over a video linked meeting for rationalization and restructuring of Agriculture department, here on Monday. Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Asad Rehman Gellani, Head of CM Special Monitoring Unit Faisal Asif and Agriculture Extension and Adaptive Wing Director Dr Anjum Ali participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed problems being faced by the Agriculture department and to determine its responsibilities, capacity building measures. During the meeting, under Punjab Growth Strategy 2023 rationalization, restructuring plans and proposals were also discussed.

The Advisor said that the Federal government is planning to get the set targets achieved from every district of Punjab.

“Agriculture sector is the backbone of the economy and a big source of national income, and the government was pursuing the policy to equip better resources and machinery to the farmers,” he added.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gerdezi while addressing the meeting said that the extension wing was focusing on resource mobilisation and establishment of modern union councils with the collaboration of the banking sector.

He further said that the collaboration between government and banks has led to an investment in the field of agriculture resulting increase in production of crops per acre.

“It is satisfying that Pakistani progressive farmers were producing better crop yield per acre compared to other countries; the Agriculture department should provide training facilities to prepare skilled labour like Tevta,” he added.

Earlier, the director general briefed the meeting about the departmental performance and overall working and ongoing development projects of the Agriculture department.

