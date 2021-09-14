ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (September 13, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 13.09.2021   VALUE 13.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1359% PA            0.6141% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.1034% PA            0.6466% PA
For 12 months          -0.0261% PA            0.8489% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0261% PA            1.3489% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0261% PA            1.5989% PA
For  4 years           -0.0261% PA            1.8489% PA
For  5 years           -0.0261% PA            1.9739% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 13.09.2021   VALUE 13.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.1874% PA            0.5626% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months          -0.1461% PA            0.6039% PA
For 12 Months          -0.0071% PA            0.8679% PA
For  2 Years           -0.0071% PA            1.3679% PA
For  3 Years           -0.0071% PA            1.6179% PA
For  4 years           -0.0071% PA            1.8679% PA
For  5 years           -0.0071% PA            1.9929% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 13.09.2021   VALUE 13.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3141% PA            1.0641% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2850% PA            1.0350% PA
For 12 Months           0.2483% PA            1.1233% PA
For  2 Years            0.2483% PA            1.6233% PA
For  3 Years            0.2483% PA            1.8733% PA
For  4 years            0.2483% PA            2.1233% PA
For  5 years            0.2483% PA            2.2483% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 13.09.2021   VALUE 13.09.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1622% PA            0.5878% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1698% PA            0.5802% PA
For 12 Months           0.1867% PA            0.6883% PA
For  2 Years            0.1867% PA            1.1883% PA
For  3 Years            0.1867% PA            1.4383% PA
For  4 Years            0.1867% PA            1.6883% PA
For  5 years            0.1867% PA            1.8133% PA
========================================================

