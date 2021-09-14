Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (September 13, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 13.09.2021 VALUE 13.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1359% PA 0.6141% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.1034% PA 0.6466% PA For 12 months -0.0261% PA 0.8489% PA For 2 Years -0.0261% PA 1.3489% PA For 3 Years -0.0261% PA 1.5989% PA For 4 years -0.0261% PA 1.8489% PA For 5 years -0.0261% PA 1.9739% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 13.09.2021 VALUE 13.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1874% PA 0.5626% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1461% PA 0.6039% PA For 12 Months -0.0071% PA 0.8679% PA For 2 Years -0.0071% PA 1.3679% PA For 3 Years -0.0071% PA 1.6179% PA For 4 years -0.0071% PA 1.8679% PA For 5 years -0.0071% PA 1.9929% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 13.09.2021 VALUE 13.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3141% PA 1.0641% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2850% PA 1.0350% PA For 12 Months 0.2483% PA 1.1233% PA For 2 Years 0.2483% PA 1.6233% PA For 3 Years 0.2483% PA 1.8733% PA For 4 years 0.2483% PA 2.1233% PA For 5 years 0.2483% PA 2.2483% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 13.09.2021 VALUE 13.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1622% PA 0.5878% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1698% PA 0.5802% PA For 12 Months 0.1867% PA 0.6883% PA For 2 Years 0.1867% PA 1.1883% PA For 3 Years 0.1867% PA 1.4383% PA For 4 Years 0.1867% PA 1.6883% PA For 5 years 0.1867% PA 1.8133% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021