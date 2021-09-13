TECNO POVA 2 all set to elevate your gaming experience

Smartphones have been ever-changing and companies launch devices that can best cater to the needs of their specific audience.

With increase in mobile gaming, multiple brands have introduced smartphones with gaming features for the comfort of young players. Next-generation company, TECNO is adding another powerhouse to the list of its outstanding devices, the POVA 2, launching soon nationwide.

TECNO has been teasing the release of this latest device on their Facebook page which has increased the excitement of all fans and gamers alike. With the slogan “Powered to Win”, POVA 2 offers unstoppable gameplay for you to dive into the world of speed and power without any barriers. This means playing heavy games like PUBG or Fortnight won’t be a hassle as this phone will have the power, battery, and performance built for lots of gaming.

Like its predecessor, the POVA 1, TECNO’s upcoming gaming smartphone will have the ultimate power for unrestricted gaming and browsing.

POVA 2 is coming with gaming features such as the powerful 7000mAh battery and Helio G85 gaming processor, 6.9" Dot-in Display, and 6+128GB storage. The combination of a 7000mAh battery with a Dual IC 18W charger is going to be a powerful one. Other gaming features of the phone include ET Engine, Magic Button, and much more.

We’re just as thrilled as you to get our hands on the new POVA 2 as pre-orders are underway. Don’t miss this chance to get your hands on one of the most anticipated devices from TECNO so far.

Stay tuned for more and do not miss any updates on POVA 2 by following the brand on all social media platforms for more thrilling news