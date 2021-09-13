ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil ends two-day decline on lower Indian import taxes

  • India lowers import taxes for vegetable oils
  • Sept stocks to tick up as supply outstrips demand: analysts
  • CPO prices to remain elevated due to tight supply: analysts
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday, snapping a two-day decline after India, the world's biggest vegetable oil buyer, lowered import taxes amid lingering concerns of tight edible oil supply worldwide.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 42 ringgit, or 0.98%, at 4,320 ringgit ($1,041.21) a tonne.

Top buyer India cut its base import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil on Friday.

The processing margins for crude sunflower oil is now the most competitive, thus, palm oil may not benefit much from the duty change as buyers may be more encouraged to import sunflower oil instead, UOB KayHian said in a note.

Weighing on sentiment, Malaysia's end-August palm oil inventories beat market expectations with a 25% surge as production rose and exports plunged, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on Friday.

Palm oil snaps five-day gain ahead of key data

CGS-CIMB Research projected end-September stockpile to rise 1% from August to 1.89 million tonnes as total supply outstrips demand.

"We expect Sept. palm oil output to fall 4% month-on-month driven by fewer working days, and exports to grow 25% as consumers replenish inventories," regional head of plantations research Ivy Ng said in a note.

Ng projected prices to remain firm at 3,500 ringgit-4,500 ringgit a tonne this month, amid tight global edible oil inventories and expectations for Malaysia's palm oil supply to remain below potential for the rest of the year due to a labour crunch.

The global supply squeeze could worsen if adverse weather conditions are prolonged with another La Nina weather pattern that may happen from December to February, UOB KayHian said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.2%. Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8% while its palm oil contract slipped 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil industry palm oil output

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil ends two-day decline on lower Indian import taxes

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

SC open to talks with lawyers to devise effective criteria for elevation of judges: CJP

Lucky Motor Corp likely to launch KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

KSE-100 closes marginally positive after range-bound session

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Power generation: Increase in costs leaves consumers high and dry

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

Read more stories