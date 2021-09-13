PTEA elects office-bearers unopposed

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has elected unopposed Sohail Pasha as the chairman for the third time; whereas Rizwan Ihsan and Ameer Ahmed were also elected unopposed as senior vice chairman and vice chairman respectively. Earlier, twelve members were also elected unopposed for the executive committee seats for the next two-year term.

Declaring unofficial results, PTEA election commission member Muhammad Naeem said here on Saturday that only three nomination papers, one against each office were received. After scrutiny, these papers were found correct and hence, all these three office-bearers have been declared elected.

However, the official announcement of result will be made on 25th September at the eve of Annual General Meeting of the Association. New elected PTEA chief Sohail Pasha hails from a famous, prominent and successful business family. He is an active member of renowned business network known as M/s Riaz Enterprises. He has earned a good name and fame in exports, business and industry. He holds rich practical experience of 27 years as Professional Management Executive. He is serving on boards of many charitable, health and educational institutions contributing to society.

Meanwhile, chairman Pakistan Textile Exporters Association Muhammad Ahmed congratulated the new office-bearers and hoped that they will strive hard to take this Association to new heights of excellence in terms of advocacy, service and performance. He expressed the hope that new PTEA team would make its utmost efforts to meet the upcoming challenges and would strive for an enabling environment to restore viability and growth of the textile industry and turn Pakistan into a destination for outsourcing of textile business.-PR

