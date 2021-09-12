ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Can Ronaldo return make Man Utd a European force again?

AFP 12 Sep 2021

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed even his own expectations as he delivered on the hype of his return to Old Trafford as a Manchester United player by scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

A full house reverberated to a chorus of Ronaldo chants and songs from long before kick-off as he took his tally for the club to 120 goals, 12 years on from swapping Manchester for Madrid.

The final game of the Portuguese's first spell with the Red Devils was a Champions League final defeat to Barcelona in 2009 that signalled a changing of the guard in European football in which Ronaldo played a large part.

Barca were crowned champions of Europe again in 2011 and 2015, while a Ronaldo-inspired Real Madrid won the competition four times between 2014 and 2018.

That balance of power between La Liga and the Premier League has swung again with two all-English Champions League finals in the past three years.

But they have not featured United in a sign of the club's decline since Alex Ferguson's retirement as manager in 2013.

The best the English giants have done since reaching a third final in four years in 2011 is two trips to the quarter-finals, where they were comprehensively dispatched by Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

In three of the eight seasons since Ferguson departed, United failed to even qualify for the Champions League.

No excuses for Solskjaer

However, the recruitment of the competition's greatest ever goalscorer, added to the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with few excuses left for failure in Europe.

The Norwegian landed the job as United manager largely based on the folklore of him scoring United's most famous Champions League goal to beat Bayern Munich in the 1999 final.

But as manager, he has failed to win the Europa League with by a distance the biggest budget in the competition in the past two seasons, and crashed out at the group stage of last season's Champions League.

United's latest European campaign gets underway in Switzerland on Tuesday against Young Boys with Solskjaer's men in need of a winning start with tougher tests against Villarreal, who beat United in last season's Europa League final, and Atalanta to come.

"We have a fantastic team, a young team, with a fantastic coach but we have to build up confidence," said Ronaldo after his dream double against Newcastle.

"The team needs to be mature if we want to win the league and the Champions League but we are in a good way and I am here to help the team."

Ronaldo is just the latest weapon in an attacking artillery that makes Solskjaer's squad the envy of most coaches across the continent.

Mason Greenwood and £73 million signing Sancho flanked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Saturday with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba providing the ammunition from midfield.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek started on the bench with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani still to return from injury.

"We know what a goalscorer he is," said Solskjaer on Ronaldo. "He senses the moments and comes alive.

"But it's not only Cristiano. Mason has had a fantastic start to the season, Bruno has scored four goals already, we have Anthony and Jesse coming alive, Marcus is on his way back, Jadon is going to score goals.

"We've got goals, I know that, it's about striking a balance in the rest of the setup."

Ronaldo is back and now it is time for United to show they are too as a contender on the Champions League stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford

Comments

1000 characters

Can Ronaldo return make Man Utd a European force again?

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections underway amid strict security

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

At least half of Islamabad's eligible population fully vaccinated: Asad Umar

Afghan police return to work alongside Taliban at airport

CCoE to take up refining policy on Monday

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Sept 30 last date to file tax returns: FBR

Read more stories