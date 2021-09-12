ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Nuzhat Nazar 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Saturday, hosted a meeting of his counterparts from China, Russia, Iran, and Tajikistan, in Islamabad to discuss ongoing developments in Afghanistan as well as a possible coordinated response to deal with its spillover effect on the regional countries.

According to sources, DG ISI Faiz Hameed headed a meeting of the spy chiefs from China, Iran, Russia, and Tajikistan, where they discussed the ongoing security situation.

Intelligence chiefs of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were also present in the meeting. The forum agreed on intelligence sharing to ensure peace and stability. The DG ISI has visited Afghanistan recently where he met members of the Taliban, Hezb-e-Islami Chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and others to discuss the situation in the aftermath of a Taliban takeover.

According to sources, DG ISI Faiz Hameed led a delegation of senior Pakistan officials and had reached Kabul on September 4 to hold talks with the new administration in the Afghan capital.

During a meeting with the Taliban delegation, the two sides discussed travel procedures along the Pak-Afghan border and requests regarding the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan by various countries.

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

The sources further shared that security issues also came up during the meeting and a joint mechanism would be devised to stop elements that could take advantage of the ongoing situation and disturb the peace on both sides of the border.

Earlier on September 8, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired a meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, on the Afghan issue via video link.

Following the talks, a joint statement was issued, in which it was noted that with the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the people of Afghanistan now have to determine their own future, which should allow in practice to realise "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned" process for national peace and reconciliation.

They also had stressed on the importance of working together to address common challenges, strengthening cooperation and friendly relations in the neighbourhood, and promoting peace, security, stability, regional connectivity, people-to-people linkages, economic integration, trade and investment for the benefit of the whole region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Taliban ISI Faiz Hameed Pak Afghan border Gulbuddin Hekmatyar

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories