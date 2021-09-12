EVM: Saad defends ECP, criticises PTI govt

LAHORE: Taking strong exception over remarks of federal minister against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday said the country's institutions should take notice of these remarks and hold the delinquent accountable under the law.

Talking to media here on Saturday, Saad maintained that the federal ministers should control their tongues. He asked the civil society and political parties to support the ECP, which is taking a just stand on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), which is not used anywhere in the world for voting.

Reacting to the government announcement to get passed the law on EVM through joint session, the PML-N leader maintained that this law would be meaningless without consensus of stakeholders. "Without political agreement on electoral reforms, including EVM, there would be no value of any law, if passed," he said, adding: "It is obligatory upon the political parties and civil society to support ECP which has raised 37 questions on EVM."

Referring to the Cantonment Board elections scheduled to be held on Sunday, Saad claimed that the PML-N would emerge victorious on September 12. He alleged that the PTI used state machinery, misused official funds and spent massive amount on election campaign. He said the people would reject the "fake people" and the PML-N would emerge victorious on Sunday. "We would also guard the ballot," he said.

