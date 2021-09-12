Crime Review: Robbers, thieves deprive people of cash, valuables worth Rs48.7m

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of armed robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables of worth Rs48.7 million during 41 incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching gunpoint in various parts of capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, auto thieves stole or snatched 26 vehicles including 14 four-wheeler and 12 motor bikes.

Out of 41 cases of crime against property reported to the city's various police stations during the last week, robbers and dacoites struck at 31 localities in the city and stole or snatched cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Rs43.4 million, and armed snatchers snatched cash and valuables worth Rs1,380,000 from 12 people during the same period.

During the last week, three persons were murdered and eight people mostly women were abducted from the jurisdictions of various police stations.

In the same period, motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched vehicles worth millions of rupees.

During the same period, auto thieves stole 14 cars bearing registration numbers, EY-167 belonging to Khurram Shehzad, 559 belonging to Akhtar Mehmmod, LZT-4242 belonging to Imran Ahmed, AEY-379 belonging to Faisal Muhammad, LEA-6074 belonging to Saif ur Rehman, SU-588 belonging to Shehwar Aslam,AMX-729 belonging to Faisal Hussain, STP-3244 belonging to Sikandar Azam,RIR-8317 belonging to Usama Imran, LGR-1719 belonging to Faisal, JA-213 belonging to Muhammad Asif, RIM-4601 belonging to Basheer Ahmed,RIQ-9409 belonging to Ali Shehzad, RLC-1733 belonging to Muhammad Bilal, and ABG-559 belonging to Faisal Khursheed.

Similarly, carjackers also lifted six motor bikes bearing registration numbers, RIW-6686 belonging to Ali Hassan, RIV-5579 belonging to Muhammad Ahsan, RIL-79 belonging to Ayaz Aslam, APN-280 belonging to Nabiur Rehman, ARQ-239 belonging to Altaf Hussain, RIS-29 belonging to Haseeb Gul, BJM-960 belonging to Shah Rukh, AJP-602 belonging to Muhammad Shehzad, bike of Bilal, LEM-5602 belonging to Malik Hussain, and RIK-6893 belonging to Farhan Faisal.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Golra, Industrial Area, Tarnol, Ramna, and Koral police stations. In the same period, Golra police station registered one case of murder, six cases of robbery, three cases of auto theft, and one case of kidnapping.

Accused Hamza and other killed Ubaid Ullah son of Faisal Abbas, in another incident unidentified persons stole a laptop worth Rs150,000 belonging to Rehan Farooq from his car.

Similarly, NS lodged a complaint with Golra police station that the accused, Aamir and three other have kidnapped his daughter.

Furthermore, unidentified persons stole cash and gold ornament of value Rs1,500,000 from the house of Abid Ali Shah from Sector G-14. Hassan, a servant of Raheel Nadeem stole ornament and cash of value Rs80,000 from his house.

A housemaid stole cash Rs249,000 from the house of Haseeb Rehman at Sector D-12/4.

Similarly, unidentified robbers stole cash and gold ornament of value Rs1,700,000 from the house of Ghulam Farooq at Sector G-13/4.

Similarly, six unidentified robbers stole six-ton iron of worth Rs900,000 belonging to Muhammad Dedar from Sector C-15.

In the same period, Industrial Area police registered three cases of snatching, four cases of auto theft, and one each case of robbery and kidnapping.

Unidentified robbers snatched a mobile phone worth Rs25,000 belonging to Munawer Altaf.

During another incident unidentified accused snatched cash and ATM of Rs300,000 from Rab Nawaz in the limits of Industrial Area police station.

Furthermore, unidentified persons kidnapped daughter of MR; two armed persons snatched a motor bike and cash of Rs265,000 at gunpoint from Rab Nawaz.

Unidentified persons stole a laptop and cash of Rs200,000 from the car of Sikandar Bin Masood from Sector I-8/4.

Two cases of snatching at gunpoint and kidnapping, one case each of robbery, auto theft and murder were reported to Tarnol police station.

Three unidentified persons snatched a motorbike, a phone and cash of Rs35,000 from Muhammad Usama at gunpoint.

Some unidentified robbers snatched a mobile phone and cash of Rs75,000 from Muzamil Akram at Sector G-16.

Unidentified persons kidnapped daughter of MI and abducted Bilal son of Ahon Jan.

Four armed persons broke into the shop of Rameez Ali and snatched Rs286,000 at gunpoint at Fateh Jang road.

