Murad says KMC not introducing any new tax

APP 12 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said the federal government was supportive and helping to allow the K-Electric (KE) to collect two KMC taxes, fire and conservancy, through electricity bills.

Talking to media persons at the Quaid's Mausoleum, he said the KMC sets a collection target of fire and conservancy taxes at Rs1billion every year but it could hardly collect Rs250 million. "That is why it has worked out a plan to collect both the taxes by reducing their rate through electricity bills," he said adding the KMC was not introducing any new tax as these were the old taxes.

Murad said due to cleaning of nullas and improvement of drainage system this time rainwater did not accumulate on roads and streets. He said the work on Malir Expressway, Red Line BRT and Blue Line BRT would start very soon.

